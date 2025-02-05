Nintendo reveals the exact time of its upcoming Switch 2 direct, so you can set your Alarmo up to remind you with the sound of Pikmin drowning

After the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed last month, the console maker left us all waiting for more info about a mysterious April Direct it announced after showing us some sexy joy-cons.

Well, we've now gotten one key detail about this day after April fools' day date with some Switch 2y stuff that might possibly include more games for it, we hope.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Nintendo's locked in the exact time of day you'll need to tune into this showcase live on April 2, 2025. It's 2PM BST, which is 6AM PT, 9AM ET, and 3PM CEST.

You best believe we'll have a where to watch article ready to go closer to the time, which you'll be able to watch the stream via, then read some unhinged articles to help you calm down afterwards. If you're not one of the lucky few who managed to get picked to go hands-on with the Switch 2 during its world tour over the next few months, this showcase is looking like it might be your main dose of new Switch to help tide you over until it comes out at some point later this year.

Join us on April 2nd at 14:00 (UK time) for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 02.04.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.



► https://t.co/0iferS7Ev5 pic.twitter.com/JbnA7H9VmB — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 5, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for what we'll see at the April 2 Direct, all Nintendo's said in letting everyone know the time is that it'll be "offering a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2". Maybe it'll do a bit less spinning about this time, and just sit stock still right up against the camera, its screen staring a Mario-shaped hole in your soul.

Maybe there'll be more games than the new Mario Kart shown in that initial reveal. Odds are they won't be these games, but you never know.

Either way, it's a good thing Nintendo's getting a move on with Switch 2 stuff, given at least one industry analyst recently said that the new console can't come soon enough, as the original Switch's sales numbers slow up more drastically than Nintendo's been predicting.