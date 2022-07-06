Nintendo launching a special edition Splatoon 3-themed Switch-OLED Model next month

Nintendo has announced a special edition Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED model will be available in stores next month on August 26.

Featuring design inspiration from Splatoon 3, the console is adorned with splashy images straight out of the game. The Special Edition includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock. Check it out for yourself in the video below.

The Switch OLED Model features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. It can be played in three modes: TV mode, handheld mode, and tabletop mode.

This Special Edition model will run you $359.99.

In Splatoon 3, you’ll engage in 4-v-4 Turf War clashes across a mix of new and returning stages. You will also discover new features, weapons and gear as you play in the single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode.

You will join with Agent 3 in the single-player story mode to fight the Octarians and discover the secrets of a place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. In Salmon Run, you’ll play with others to to fend off waves of Salmonid bosses, some of which are rather large in size.

Splatoon 3 releases on September 9 alongside the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring bright colors and it will retail price for $74.99. You will also be able to pick up the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case for $24.99.

The game is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop.