Nintendo is double dipping on Directs tomorrow with an Indie World and Partner Showcase - and no, the Switch 2 won't be there

Nintendo is appearing to forgo its usual September Direct with a pair of presentations coming tomorrow, all in one livestream.

There are pretty much two times a year you can expect a Nintendo Direct: June, which is non-E3 season, and September, which probably has some kind of financial reason, but any which way, there's pretty much always a September Direct. But it seems like Nintendo is doing things a little differently this year, as it has announced today that tomorrow, August 27, there will be not one, but two Nintendo Directs. Kicking things off at 7am PT/ 10am ET/ 3pm BST is an Indie World presentation, which as you can probably tell from the tin, is all about indie games. If you're expecting a new Mario game here, I can't help you.

Right after that, there'll be a Partner Showcase, which always features announcements from third-party developers, so don't expect anything about the upcoming Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or Metroid Prime 4. The two of them together will run for about 40 minutes total. But of course, you might be wondering if there's any chance of the Nintendo Switch 2 showing up. The answer? Nope! Nintendo shared in a follow-up tweet that there will be "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations," so if you're the kind of person to spam "Switch 2?" in the livestream chat, please consider reassessing who you are.

Join us tomorrow, August 27th at 15:00 (UK time), for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total.



Watch here 🎥: https://t.co/cruNb772yf pic.twitter.com/WZqq523pVM — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other than that, literally anything could appear at either one of these presentations. Yes, maybe even Silksong, so cross your fingers there, but you'd think that might get a release date announcement at a bigger event than a random August livestream.

You'll be able to watch the presentations on either Nintendo's official YouTube channel, or via its Twitch account.