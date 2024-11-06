Don't worry, Legend of Zelda fans, Nintendo has said that the live-action movie is five years away tops, which is plenty of time to make it an animated movie instead

There's still no exact sign of when we can expect to watch the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, but Nintendo has at least narrowed it down somewhat.

Almost a year ago to the day, Nintendo made the not-so-surprising announcement that there would be a film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda series. The slightly more surprising elements were that Sony would be producing it (or more just funny in that case), but also that it would be… live-action. Choices were certainly made there, but any which way, since then there hasn't been all that much news about it, namely there's not been a peep about a release date. I'm sorry to say that there still isn't one, but as part of Nintendo's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, there was at least a rough indication as to when we can expect it: 202X.

Okay, yes, that's still quite vague, as that's anytime between 2025 and 2029, but considering how long these processes normally take, and the fact that the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is due out in 2026, I would place some low-key bets on it coming out no sooner than 2027 myself. This isn't all bad news, though! With such a vague release window, Nintendo could easily change course and make it the animated film it should be, not the "grounded" take director Wes Ball is apparently planning (yes, I know this is a pipe dream, but let me have it).

As part of these briefings, Nintendo also reiterated that the announcement for the Switch 2, or whatever it's called, is still coming before the end of the fiscal year, but one analyst thinks that a reveal is unlikely to come before 2025 now. Still, at the very least Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility, so you don't need to chuck out your games (which would be a weird thing to do anyway, what a waste of money).