If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NO SHOW

Nintendo doesn't plan to attend E3 2023

Looks like we can count a Nintendo Direct for E3 out.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintendo has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023.

According to the company, this year's event didn't "fit" in with its plans.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is our GOTY and it's not even close

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," Nintendo said in a statement provided to VentureBeat.

"Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be strong supporters of the ESA and E3.”

Nintendo last attended live at an E3 conference in 2019 and held a virtual program in 2021. Just because the company isn't attending E3 2023 doesn't mean it won't host a Direct of some sort this summer in place of a live event.

E3 returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center June 13-16. The event will be overseen by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which will partner with ReedPop, the production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other large-scale events.

This will be the first proper show in four years. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was an online-only affair in 2021. It was canceled outright in 2022.

Over the years, many publishers and developers started hosting showcases seperate from the show instead of hosting traditional press conferences as they did in the past.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch