Nintendo doesn't plan to attend E3 2023

Nintendo has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023.

According to the company, this year's event didn't "fit" in with its plans.

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," Nintendo said in a statement provided to VentureBeat.

"Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be strong supporters of the ESA and E3.”

Nintendo last attended live at an E3 conference in 2019 and held a virtual program in 2021. Just because the company isn't attending E3 2023 doesn't mean it won't host a Direct of some sort this summer in place of a live event.

E3 returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center June 13-16. The event will be overseen by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which will partner with ReedPop, the production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other large-scale events.

This will be the first proper show in four years. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was an online-only affair in 2021. It was canceled outright in 2022.

Over the years, many publishers and developers started hosting showcases seperate from the show instead of hosting traditional press conferences as they did in the past.