40-minute Nintendo Direct coming tomorrow

The next Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow.
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Nintendo has revealed the next Direct livestream, taking place tomorrow, September 23. This is going to be a full, standard Direct, where you can expect first and third-party news.

Nintendo shared the news today on social media, announcing that the show will kick off at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK, and run for roughly 40 minutes. This will be the first proper Direct since E3.

We're "mainly" getting a look at games coming to Switch this winter, according to Nintendo. So expect first-party games like Metroid Dread, as well as third-party projects. We do hope to also get a look at titles further off, such as the next Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, and maybe even Bayonetta 3 - if we're lucky.

There's also been reports of an imminent reveal of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games for Nintendo Switch Online, and a recent controller filing certainly seems to back that up. This news, along with a themed controller, may very well on the cards for tomorrow.

As always, you'll be able to watch the show on the Nintendo YouTube channel.

