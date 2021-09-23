If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Watch today's Nintendo Direct here

Nintendo's first proper stream since E3 2021 will last around 40 minutes.
Nintendo's next Direct livestream takes place later this evening and you can watch it right here.

This will be a standard presentation which Nintendo says will feature both first and third-party news.

The main focus tonight will be titles releasing on Switch this winter.

You will be able to tune in at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK.

As far as what we expect out of the stream, we're likely to hear more about Metroid Dread, maybe something on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then there's Mario Party Superstars - all coming to Switch between now and November 19.

But, Nintendo did say "winter," which means it's possible we could see something on Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is slated for a January release in 2022 - which is winter. Who knows, we may finally hear something on Bayonetta 3 too. Word around the intentert today is that it's getting a 2022 release, per a leak on Nintendo's Japanese website earlier today. It was pulled before we could see it, so we're going by rumblings on the internet.

There have been reports floating around that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be coming to Switch Online at some point, so we may hear about those tonight as well.

We'll just have to watch the Direct and see what Nintendo has up its sleeve.

