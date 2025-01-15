Nintendo cuts original developer from credits yet again, this time for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is here at last, but with the lifting of the review embargo, it looks like Nintendo has once again decided to not include the original developers in the game's credits. Instead, the only devleopment credits go to Forever Entertainment, which handled the modern port.

This was confirmed by outlets like Nintendo Life, which published its findings as the review embargo lifted. Ollie Reynolds, a staff writer at Nintendo Life, noted that Retro Studios (the original devlopers of Donkey Kong Country Returns) weren't present in the credits at all.

This isn't the first time this has happened either. Back in 2023, the Metroid Prime Remaster was suddenly dropped onto the Nintendo Switch with a new coat of paint. However, original developers behind the game were left off the credits, which caused quite a stir online. A handful of original devs, including Jack Mathews, went public to share his displeasure at the decision.

It seems the same has happened again, and that Nintendo has no intention of shifting its stance. Nonetheless, it's a rough move. At least include a line thanking the orignal devs, c'mon. It's also a weird stain against what seems to be an otherwise great HD port. A shame.

