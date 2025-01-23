Ninja Gaiden 2 is getting the modern remake treatment, and you can play it right now on Xbox and PC

This is not a drill. ANinja Gaiden 2 remake has just been announced at the Xbox 2025 direct, and it's available to play on PC and Xbox consoles right now!

Dubbed Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, the game is a recreation of the original Ninja Gaiden 2 with updated visuals for modern platforms. This has been made using Unreal Engine 5, seemingly an industry favourite right now. On top of that, you'll be able to play as Ayane, Momiji, Rachel, and of course Ryu. This was described in the reveal as the "definitive" version of the beloved action classic. You can watch the trailer for yourself below!

It's also one hell of a shock, coming just after the sudden and equally exciting Ninja Gaiden 4 reveal. It looks like we're in a revivial era for Ninja Gaiden. Too right too! The series is stellar, and any opportunity for a new generation to try it out is welcome news in my book.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Are you excited to give this game a go? Did you play the original? Let us know below!