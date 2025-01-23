Skip to main content
Shadow Drop

Ninja Gaiden 2 is getting the modern remake treatment, and you can play it right now on Xbox and PC

How appropriate to shadow drop a ninja game. Get to it!

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black custom header image
Image credit: VG247
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

This is not a drill. ANinja Gaiden 2 remake has just been announced at the Xbox 2025 direct, and it's available to play on PC and Xbox consoles right now!

Dubbed Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, the game is a recreation of the original Ninja Gaiden 2 with updated visuals for modern platforms. This has been made using Unreal Engine 5, seemingly an industry favourite right now. On top of that, you'll be able to play as Ayane, Momiji, Rachel, and of course Ryu. This was described in the reveal as the "definitive" version of the beloved action classic. You can watch the trailer for yourself below!

Cover image for YouTube videoNinja Gaiden 2 Black - Official Announcement Trailer | Xbox Developer Direct 2025
Watch the trailer for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black here!Watch on YouTube

It's also one hell of a shock, coming just after the sudden and equally exciting Ninja Gaiden 4 reveal. It looks like we're in a revivial era for Ninja Gaiden. Too right too! The series is stellar, and any opportunity for a new generation to try it out is welcome news in my book.

Are you excited to give this game a go? Did you play the original? Let us know below!

