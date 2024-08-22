Night of the Consumers, that indie game about the unspeakable horrors of working in retail, finally looks to have locked in a full release date

If you're not familiar with Night of the Consumers, it's an indie horror game about working in a supermarket and having to deal with people demanding things of you every two seconds. It's ok, that's got my heart rate going too. Anyaway, it looks like the game's now locked in a full release date.

While a work-in-progress version of the game has been avilable via Itch.io since 2020 - it was actually part of a bundle For racial justice And equality hosted by the platform that year - if you've visited its Steam page in recent years, you'll have found that its release is still listed as "coming soon".

Well, it now seems that's set to change soon, with solo developer Germfood having tweeted "Night of the Consumers (full game) will release on October 28", and followed it up with a gag about it having taken them four years to finish the game. So, while they haven't provided any more details as of yet, it sounds like you'll be able to grab the full experience with all of the "nights" - those are levels by the looks of it - Germfood had in mind to make up its story.

It doesn't appear you'll need to buy the game again on Itch once the full version drops if you've already bought the version currently available on that platform, with its listing on that platform contatining a note that reads: "This game is a work in progress. If you purchase the game you will receive any future updates for free."

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below to get an idea of what you'll be in for:

Also, here's the description blurb if that somehow still left you unsure: "Start your new job as a retail store employee and try balance stacking items on empty shelves, mopping up puke, maintaining the standards of the store, handling the constant requests of the rapid consumers and more... all while maintaining your sanity. A fast paced first-person anxiety-inducing thrill ride that invokes horror from the mundane of everyday life."

Do you plan on checking Night of the Consumers out? Let us know below.