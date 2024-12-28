"I’ve been hearing the fans’ expectations" - As Nier approaches its 15th anniversary, the series' producer teases what's next for one of the weirdest RPGs around

The Nier series is hitting its 15th anniversary next year, and while a new game hasn't been confirmed just yet, the games' producer might have teased something for 2025.

I haven't been with the Nier series since day one, but I can definitely say I'm a big fan of it now. Like many I started off with 2017's Nier: Automata, which is coming up to eight years old now. Earlier this week the official Nier Twitter account shared that Automata has now sold over nine million copies, which is great and all, but obviously what people really want is news of a new game. There was the mobile entry Nier: Reincarnation, but that's been shutdown now anyway, so if you want a sequel you're out of luck. Thankfully, though, it doesn't seem to be all doom and gloom, as series producer Yosuke Saito recently spoke about Nier, seemingly teasing that some kind of announcement could be coming next year.

As part of 4Gamer.net's annual end-of-year interviews with notable Japanese game devs (and translated by Gematsu), Saito said of the Nier series: "2025 will be a milestone year as it marks the 15th anniversary of the Nier series, so I’d like to do something for it! What should we do… maybe something with the next game, or developments related to that… I’ve been hearing the fans’ expectations. It’s a bit tricky, though… That said, as I’ll likely be doing less direct work as a producer, I’d appreciate it if you could patiently look forward to what’s coming."

Now, this isn't a confirmation of any kind, just a confirmation of an intention to do something, but look, I'll take anything! When you're someone like me whose favourite Square Enix titles are this and Kingdom Hearts, any news is good news. Let's just hope Saito isn't talking about another mobile game that'll eventually get shut down.