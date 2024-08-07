For the glory of mankind: Nier Automata's amazing music just made a surprise appearance during the Olympics

If you've been glued to the Paris Olympics as of late, and consider yourself a keen fan of action RPGs from the past few years, you ears probably perked up during the artistic swimming last night. That's because that the Japanese team competing in that event decided to pair their performance with a certain song from Nier Automata of all things.

As noticed by spectators last night, the Japanese artistic swimming performance was paired with A Beautiful Song from the game's official sountrack. Posted to Twitter, this was then noticed by lead singer for the OST Emi Evans, as well as Yoko Taro himself, both showing appreciation for the Olympic cameo.

The Japanese team would ultimately take home 4th place, sadly missing out on a medal by just six points. Nonetheless, it was a great show worth watching. Come for the Nier soundtrack, stay for the sports! The winners of this event were China, followed by the USA taking silver and Spain taking bronze.

Each team, made up of eight swimmers, must all swim in unison to a planned routine set to music, with points given for the complexity of this routine, technicality of the performance, the transitions between various movements and so on. After the performance is complete, the points are given by judges to each team, which decide their ultimate placement.

（◎血◎）Thank you ! https://t.co/9WmbM3n2Rk — yokotaro (@yokotaro) August 7, 2024

This is by no means the first time Olympic athletes have shown video games some love. The much-loved American Pommel Horse athlete was discovered to be a bit of a Rocket League lover and Spanish Bronze medal winner Pau Echaniz lost two ranked games of League of Legends before winning his prize, leading gold medal winner Noah Lyles to reveal his own love for the rift.

Do you think we'll be seeing more athletes reveal their gaming colours in the coming days? Let us know below!