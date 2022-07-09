Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway drifts and slides to consoles and PC this fall

After a Best Buy leak, publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced the latest entry in the Nickelodeon kart-racing series, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

Developed by Bamtang Games, the third game in the franchise has been "rebuilt and re-imagined" from the ground up, and promises to be "bigger and better than ever."

Featuring a fully voice acted cast of over 40 characters, you will drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on tracks inspired by Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.

Along with new terrain, you will be able to transform your kart or new bike into watercrafts and make use of new levels of customization by changing paint jobs and parts or play around with millions of other possible combinations.

You'll be able to choose from 90 crew members, race around 36 different tracks, and play with other via split-screen local and online multiplayer.

A proper look at the game has yet to be shared, but you can get an idea of what to expect in the video for Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix above.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is slated to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 7.