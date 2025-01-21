Hope you've got lots of spare time, because the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for January has 14 games coming to the service

Crikey, if you're someone that likes to play as many Xbox Game Pass titles as possible, the second January wave will certainly test you.

We're a good bit into the second half of January now, and Xbox has finally confirmed the rest of the games that will be coming this month, as well as one that'll be arriving in February, so let's just jump straight in! Kicking things off today through the Ultimate and PC tier on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S is Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, a low-poly snowsports game that can be played in 8-player multiplayer. Then, on January 22, there's a whole bunch of games coming. Flock is another multiplayer game "about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures" which will be available on console through the Standard Tier now, alongside Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a unique strategy action game.

Magical Delicacy, a food themed pixel art platformer, is due out on the same day, also on console through the Standard tier, as well as The Case of the Golden Idol, a narrative puzzle game set across 40 years in the 18th century. Also coming on January 22, is Gigantic: Rampage Edition, a 5v5 MOBA hero shooter that you can get through Ultimate, PC Game Pass, or Standard. Chill open world, island exploration game Tchia will be coming to Game Pass Standard on the same day on Xbox Series X/S, and Starbound, aTerraia-esque game where you play as a bounty hunter already available on PC Game Pass, is coming to cloud and console through Ultimate and Standard.

A few days later on January 28 you'll be able to play Eternal Strands, a brand new elemental RPG from industry veterans that have worked on games like Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Watch Dogs, and Assassin's Creed (this one's available day one through Ultimate and PC Game Pass, on cloud, console, and PC). The same day will add Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, an "action-packed, third-person shooter and trap defense game", also available day one on Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and available to play on cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Lastly on January 29 is Shady Part of Me, a game where you play as a "little girl and her shadow" that sets out to "overcome emotional struggles through surreal dreamscapes" - this one's on every Game Pass tier, on cloud, console, and PC.

Jump forward a day to January 30 and you've got Sniper Elite: Resistance on day one, via Ultimate and PC on cloud, console and PC, a game where you quite simply snipe bad guys. January 31 then sees the arrival of Citizen Sleeper 2 day one, a dice-driven RPG with a "human and heartfelt sci-fi world", available on Ultimate and PC across cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

And finally (woof), there's Far Cry New Dawn coming to cloud, console, and PC, across all tiers on February 4. This is the one set in a "transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe," which only feels slightly on the nose given recent political events.

Happy playing, folks!