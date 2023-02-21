Next Pokemon Presents takes place on Pokemon Day, February 27

The Pokemon Company will host a Pokemon Presents broadcast on February 27, which happens to be Pokemon Day.

The presentation is expected to last 20 minutes, and kicks off at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm UK on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

Pokemon Presents - Airing February 27 - expect exciting news on Pokemon Day

Pokemon Day celebrates the first Pokemon video game, Red and Green, originally released in Japan on February 27, 1996. Since then, February 27 has become known as Pokemon Day, a time to celebrate all things Pokemon.

This year, the theme invites folks to “Pokémon Together” throughout 2023. Celebrating this way revisits the initial concept of the franchise: connecting with others.

Likely, Pokemon titles such as Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite will host some special in-game event of sorts, but as of press time, we’ve heard no word.

We'll keep you up-to-date on all the Poke happenings leading up to Pokemon Day as announced.