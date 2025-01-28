If you fancy a change of pace from rolling around the board, the Monopoly Go Treasures event offers something a bit different.

The event, which usually happens on a monthly basis, lets players take part in an archaeology-themed mini-game where they dig for rewards like extra dice rolls, cash and sticker packs. Besides all this, an exclusive new shield and token is also up for grabs in the Treasures event.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, we've rounded-up everything you need to know below. We've got details on when is the next Monopoly Go Treasures event, along with the list of rewards players can get and an explanation of how it works.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the next Monopoly Go Treasures event?

The next Monopoly Go Treasures event hasn't been announced yet. However, it's rumored to be called Tundra Treasures and it's expected to start on Friday 31 January 2025. That's according to the Go Rewards app, who claimed the event will end on Tuesday 4 February 2025.

We're still waiting for official confirmation though from Scopely on what the next Treasures event will be called and when it will start. Once this is announced we'll update this page.

Monopoly Go Treasures rewards

If you unlock everything the Tundra Treasures event has to offer in Monopoly Go, you'll claim over 5,000 dice rolls along with a new shield and token.

Here's all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures event:

Event Level Pickaxes Needed Reward 1 2 50 Dice Rolls 2 12 Cash 3 9 100 Dice Rolls 4 8 Sticker pack, cash and pickaxes 5 9 150 Dice Rolls 6 16 200 Dice Rolls 7 1 Sticker pack 8 8 175 Dice Rolls 9 12 200 Dice Rolls 10 24 Shield 11 9 600 Dice Rolls 12 16 Pickaxes and cash 13 20 400 Dice Rolls 14 12 Sticker pack and cash 15 5 200 Dice Rolls 16 23 Sticker pack, pickaxes and cash 17 30 Shield 18 14 500 Dice Rolls 19 22 Cash 20 36 2,500 Dice Rolls, cash and sticker pack

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the rewards players can get in the Tundra Treasures event.

How does the Monopoly Go Treasures event work?

Image credit: Scopely

To play the Monopoly Go Treasures event, you first of all need to collect the pickaxe currency. This currency is used to take turns in the event's mini-game, and can be earned by playing through other events, via Quick Wins and completing milestones.

Once you have collected some pickaxes, you can play the Treasures event. Throughout the event you will be presented with different maps, which are meant to be like archaeology dig sites. These maps have different squares you can tap on to dig and see what's buried underneath. You may need to dig multiple times to fully uncover the treasure that's hidden away.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Treasures event. For more help with Scopely's popular app, head to our pages on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club and the events and tournaments taking place today.