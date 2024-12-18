When is the next Monopoly Go Adventure Club event?

Monopoly Go has a brand new event which rewards teamwork called the Adventure Club.

Like Partner events and Racers events, in the Adventure Club event players have to join forces with their in-game friends, or strangers, to earn a variety of rewards like extra dice rolls and cash.

The first Adventure Club event was the Haunted Mansion, but when could this Monopoly Go event return? And how does it work? Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Adventure Club.

Next Monopoly Go Adventure Club event

The next Monopoly Go Adventure Club event hasn't been announced yet. Other major events like Partner events happen on a monthly basis though, so if the Adventure Club follows a similar release schedule we could see the next event launch sometime in January 2025.

Once Scopely announces the date of the next Adventure Club event and its name, or when leaks emerge about it, we'll update this page.

What was the last Adventure Club event?

The previous Monopoly Go Adventure Club event was Haunted Mansion. This was the first ever Adventure Club event, and it launched on Thursday December 12 2024. The Monopoly mascot's winter mansion had been taken over by ghosts, and it's up to the Adventure Club to go ghost busting and clear the mansion of the spooky presence. The rewards on offer in the event included a Swap Pack, the Ghost Goo Shield and the Grumpy Ghost Token.

The Adventure Club: Haunted Mansion is here! 🎄 👻 pic.twitter.com/c3gKm9gcw4 — MONOPOLY GO! (@MonopolyGO) December 12, 2024

How do Monopoly Go Adventure Club events work?

You can create a team for the Adventure Club event by tapping the center of the board. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

In Adventure Club events you have to join forces with real-life Monopoly Go players to progress through the event's levels and earn rewards. When the event launches, you will have some time to create a team and gather the currency needed to play the event before the adventure starts. You have to team-up with eight other players to take part in the event, and you can create a team by tapping the center of the board. If you don't manage to form a team in time, not to worry - Monopoly Go will automatically add any outstanding players. You also need to collect currency that's specific to the Adventure Club event, which can be gathered by playing other events, from completing Quick Wins and by claiming the free gift that unlocks every eight hours in the Monopoly Go Shop.

This currency is needed to complete actions in the Adventure Club event. The Adventure Club is a mini-game where you explore a location, and work together as a team to complete milestones and objectives, move onto different levels are reach the end of the campaign. Once the team building phase is over and the adventure launches you will have a few days to go through each level and reach the end.

Each level has different objectives players need to complete, which you can discover by tapping on different parts of a level. For instance, in the Haunted Mansion event objectives included building a bridge and lighting candles in a room. To complete these objectives, players needed to use the event's currency to take turns on a card-based mini-game which works similar to Blackjack.

To complete objectives and milestones in Adventure Club events you need to play a card-based mini-game. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Whenever a player takes an action in the Adventure Club, they're presented with three sets of cards that are face down, with each pile having two cards in it and a number assigned to it. Once the cards are drawn, they need to add up and equal or exceed the number that was assigned to the set when the cards were face down.

Each time you succeed in this mini-game, your team will move a step closer to completing one of the level's objectives. Boosts can also be applied automatically, depending on whether you're on a winning or losing streak, which can help you beat the card-based mini-game.

The deck for the card-based Adventure Club mini-game changes depending on whether you're winning or losing. | Image credit: Scopely

That's it for our guide to the Adventure Club event.