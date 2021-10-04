New World's full servers won't accept new character creations, as game sets new Steam record

New World has been popping off since it launched. The game's Steam concurrent player count set on the day of release has been toppled multiple times since, with the most recent count being 913,634 players just 12 hours ago.

To help manage this massive load, developer Amazon Game Studios has taken a few steps, including more recently starting work on a server transfer feature, which will allow players to move their characters to another server for free for a limited time.

But Amazon Game Studios is going a step further. The developer announced Saturday that the game will no longer let you create characters in servers that are already full. Full servers will now be greyed out, preventing players from accidentally picking them as a home for their new characters.

This only affects attempts to create new characters, according to Amazon. As it stands, 28 servers have the 'full' status, but this changes regularly. To help players get a better read on the situation, the developer created a server status page that shows all of the game's servers across the various regions, and whether they're online/offline/in maintenance/full.

