New World Void Metal - Where to find Void Metal and what it does

New World void metal is a rare material needed for crafting powerful weapons.

Getting your hands on Void Metal is easy in theory, but not quite so simple as it might look. You’ll need to do a fair bit of prep work and raise your mining level for the best chance of getting Void Metal.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New World Void Metal - Void Metal locations

Void Metal is similar to Fae Iron and has a low chance of appearing when you mine Iron Ore veins. There’s no shortage of Iron veins in New World, but Void Metal is exceptionally rare. It’s also a tier-three metal, so you’ll need to level up your mining skill a bit before even getting a chance at landing Void Metal.

Even still, you’ll want to equip mining luck charms and eat a meal in the potato family to boost your chances of finding Void Metal. It’s incredibly rare, and you need all the help you can get.

As with any item, there’s a market for it if it’s rare. Make sure to check each settlement’s trading post to see if anyone has a good sell order out for Void Metal. They’re likely to be expensive, but if you’re cash rich and Void Metal poor, it could be a good exchange.

New World Void Metal farm

Iron Ore veins respawn after about 20 minutes. If you have an established Iron farming route already, you can just keep up the same routine once your levels are high enough.

New World Void Metal - Void Metal drops

Some players report finding Void Metal as drops from Tundra Elementals in Reekwater, Edengrove, and Shattered Mountain, along with Mountain Elementals in Weaver’s Fen and Edonscale Reach. The catch is your associated gathering skills need to be level 100, so this isn’t the most practical way to farm Void Metal.

You also have low chances of finding Void Metal in crates and as other random drops around Aeternum.

New World Void Metal - Void Metal uses

Void Metal is an essential part of several high-level weapon crafting, engineering, and arcana recipes. None of them are below level 75 in their respective skill categories, though, so make sure to work on leveling up while you gather.

Crafting some of New World's many types of armor is one way to use up all that extra Iron Ore you're likely to get in the process. While you're in the wilds of Aeterunum, keep an eye out for Petal Cap and Saltpeter, since you'll need plenty of those as well.