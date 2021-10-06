New World Thick Hide - Where to find Thick Hide and how to level Tracking and Skinning

New World Thick Hide - Where to find Thick Hide and how to level Tracking and SkinningThe hunt is on
New World Thick Hide is a common item, and that’s good since you’ll need plenty of it.
Thick Hide turns into leather, and leather is a vital ingredient for several types of armor and other important items, including bags. It’ll take a while before you can harvest it, though.
New World Thick Hide - How to get Thick Hide in New World
Thick Hide drops from animals, but don’t go on a rampage in the wilds just yet. Only certain animals yield Thick Hide, and you’ll need a Tracking and Skinning skill of level 40 or higher to obtain it. Fortunately, Thick Hide is a common item. Getting it from a hunt should be fairly easy once you’ve raised your levels.
As with most other items in New World, you can also buy Thick Hide from trading posts if another player puts it up for sale.
How to level up Tracking and Skinning in New World
Any wild animal you kill counts toward raising your Tracking and Skinning level, but predators, including wolves, earn you the most experience. You should be hunting regularly for food and other resources, so hitting level 40 likely won’t take long.
New World Thick Hide - Thick Hide drops
These animals all have a chance to drop Thick Hide:
- Boar
- Bison
- Bobcat
- Lynx
- Primal Lion
- Strange Boar
- Strange Bison
- Alligator
- Mountain Lion
- Strange Elk
- Timber Wolf
- Strange Alligator
- Elk Bull
- Elk Cow
- Grizzly Bear
- Black Bear
- Damned Hound
However, we’ve also had good luck searching in Restless Shore and the beach area west of the settlement. The Shoreside Bobcats and Sandhoof Elks seem to drop Thick Hide at a higher rate than most.
Animals take roughly 10 or 15 minutes to respawn — don’t loiter while waiting, though — but you should be able to get a fair bit of Thick Hide in one or two runs.
If you’re having trouble hunting in New World, try using a ranged weapon. The bow might not be our top pick for weapons, but it’s a solid pick for tacking down wildlife. We've also got guides for tracking down other rare finds, including Petalcap and the elusive Churro Sheep.