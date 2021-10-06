New World Thick Hide - Where to find Thick Hide and how to level Tracking and Skinning

New World Thick Hide is a common item, and that’s good since you’ll need plenty of it.

Thick Hide turns into leather, and leather is a vital ingredient for several types of armor and other important items, including bags. It’ll take a while before you can harvest it, though.

New World Thick Hide - How to get Thick Hide in New World

Thick Hide drops from animals, but don’t go on a rampage in the wilds just yet. Only certain animals yield Thick Hide, and you’ll need a Tracking and Skinning skill of level 40 or higher to obtain it. Fortunately, Thick Hide is a common item. Getting it from a hunt should be fairly easy once you’ve raised your levels.

As with most other items in New World, you can also buy Thick Hide from trading posts if another player puts it up for sale.

How to level up Tracking and Skinning in New World

Any wild animal you kill counts toward raising your Tracking and Skinning level, but predators, including wolves, earn you the most experience. You should be hunting regularly for food and other resources, so hitting level 40 likely won’t take long.

New World Thick Hide - Thick Hide drops

These animals all have a chance to drop Thick Hide:

Boar

Bison

Bobcat

Lynx

Primal Lion

Strange Boar

Strange Bison

Alligator

Mountain Lion

Strange Elk

Timber Wolf

Strange Alligator

Elk Bull

Elk Cow

Grizzly Bear

Black Bear

Damned Hound

However, we’ve also had good luck searching in Restless Shore and the beach area west of the settlement. The Shoreside Bobcats and Sandhoof Elks seem to drop Thick Hide at a higher rate than most.

Animals take roughly 10 or 15 minutes to respawn — don’t loiter while waiting, though — but you should be able to get a fair bit of Thick Hide in one or two runs.

If you’re having trouble hunting in New World, try using a ranged weapon. The bow might not be our top pick for weapons, but it’s a solid pick for tacking down wildlife. We've also got guides for tracking down other rare finds, including Petalcap and the elusive Churro Sheep.