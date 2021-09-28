New World already has over half a million players

On New World's first day of release, just hours after servers went live, the MMO RPG attracted a massive 572,689 concurrent players (and quickly rising) on Steam, pushing it all the way to the number two spot, just behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For context, servers for Amazon's MMO went live in Europe earlier today, but only just started letting players on in North America. In other words, that figure is about to grow significantly over the next several hours.

It's even more impressive considering New World is not a free-to-play game, which tend to often dominate the Steam charts in such impressive numbers.

This is easily Amazon Game Studios' biggest hit. After the flop of free-to-play shooter Crucible, and the cancellation of Breakaway and several other projects, the studio needed a hit to prove it could compete in the games space.

We've been playing New World ourselves, and if you're just getting started, you may want to check our helpful guides. Start with which faction you should join, and this guide for the best weapons and weapon skill trees to focus on early on.

If you like what you see, look out for more guides over the coming days.