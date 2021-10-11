New World Sliver of Adderstone - How to find and farm Sliver of Adderstone

New World Sliver of Adderstone is a rare material with an important purpose, but finding it takes some work.

That might not be intentional either. Sliver of Adderstone’s rarity seems suspiciously high at the moment, though there are still ways you can boost your chances of finding it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New World Sliver of Adderstone - Sliver of Adderstone uses

Sliver of Adderstone currently has just one use as a crafting mod. It grants the Extra Pockets perk on bags, which increases the number of items you can carry without getting over-encumbered. You’ll need to do some extra legwork to get crafting materials, and we’ve outlined how to craft bags elsewhere.

New World Sliver of Adderstone - How to get Sliver of Adderstone

Sliver of Adderstone comes from boulders, which are dotted all across Aeternum, but there’s more to it than just swinging your pickaxe. Despite only being uncommon in rarity, Sliver of Adderstone is one of the rarer ores — so rare, it might even be bugged.

Some players believe the drop rate is suspiciously low for an ore of that rarity. An hour of mining with high-ranking mining gear and perks can yield as little as three or four Sliver of Adderstone.

As with any rare item in New World, you can try finding Sliver of Adderstone at trading posts. There seems to be a lack of the item available for now, likely given its rarity and usefulness, so you may have to fork over quite a few coins to get it.

New World Sliver of Adderstone - Sliver of Adderstone farm

Bugged or not, there are a few ways to increase your Sliver of Adderstone acquisition rate. As with any mining expedition, you should eat a meal from the potatoes family to boost mining luck. Wear armor and accessories with mining luck perks attached, use a high-grade pickaxe, and, if you have it, equip the mining armor.

Mining armor is a set with pieces that may drop from enemies level 20 and higher. Some have reported receiving the pieces, mainly the Miner’s Hat, from quests, though we’ve not verified which missions award that just yet.

If you're still figuring out how things work in New World, check out our leveling guide to get your mining and other skills up to speed and make rare item farming easier. It's dangerous in the wilds, so you'll want the best builds to keep you safe from enemy factions.