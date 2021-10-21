Amazon will now let you transfer between New World servers, regional transfers coming at some point

Amazon has clarified that it is figuring out a way that players can transfer regions in New World after its backpedalling on the subject sparked fan uproar earlier in the month.

It's been a fairly hectic launch for Amazon's ambitious MMO, New World: the game attracted 572,689 concurrent players on Steam on its first day of release, causing playersto join lower-populated servers in order to bypass queue times and long log-in processes.

But once things settled down, players were under the assumption that they would be able to come back to their local servers so they could play with friends, or people local to them, geographically. So when Amazon backtracked on allowing region transfers, players got mad.

Now, though, the developer has successfully enabled server transfers within the same region, ahead of a bigger change coming at some point that will allow regional migration, per a Server Transfer Megathread over on the New World forums.

“To ensure everyone can find an open world now, while also finding a home in Aeternum with their community long-term, we’ll offer an opportunity in the next two weeks for all players to relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost”, Amazon said back on September 28. Nearly a month later, and we're finally getting there.

Patch 1.0.3, per Amazon, “laid the final groundwork” for the feature finally arriving in the fledgling title.

