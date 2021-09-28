New World Flawed Freshwater Pearls location and where to find Hatchburg Fishery

New World Flawed Freshwater Pearls should be easy to find — in theory.

The “From Grit Comes Glory” quest isn’t too concerned with telling you where to look once you arrive at the Fishery, though. It’s also swarming with the undead.

New World Flawed Freshwater Pearls — Where to find Hatchburg Fishery

The first task is finding the Hatchburg Fishery. It’s a small location near a pond in a wooded area to the far northwest of Rose Landing.

Once you arrive, your job takes on a new form.

New World Flawed Freshwater Pearls — Where to find Flawed Freshwater Pearls

You need to defeat 25 Lakecast Withered in addition to finding six Flawed Freshwater Pearls. There’s Withered aplenty around the Hatchery. Defeating 25 should prove simple, if only because they tend to appear near the supply crates that house the pearls.

These crates are inside the various buildings scattered around the Fishery, and they’re impossible to miss thanks to their shining white aura. You’ll want to clear the Withered away before trying to grab the pearls, though. Looting supply crates takes time and quickly becomes frustrating if an undead revenant keeps interrupting your simple task.

Once you’ve finished both parts of the quest, report back to receive your rewards. They’re fairly substantial and make this a worthwhile quest:

2,000 XP 2,403 Gold T2 Weapon Case 175 Standing

Gold and XP are fine, but the free weapon from the Weapon Case is the real highlight here. Picking your best weapon only matters if you actually own one.

