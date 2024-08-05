New The Last of Us Season 2 teaser shows a slice of HBO’s upcoming drama - but blink and you'll miss Abby

Great news T.V lovers! We've got a brand-new snippet of The Last of Us season 2 via a quick-cut HBO MAX trailer. This trailer, a combination showcase of all the upcoming shows and seasons coming to the video-on-demand service, caps off its presentation with a nice chunk of Joel and Ellie's future adventures.

Roughly 20 seconds in length, we get Joel seemingly sat down across from a therapist, multiple shots of Ellie in duress (as you'd expect), a few new characters, as well as Tommy in a bit of a pickle. Not too much in terms of spoilers, but obviously those who've played the game may spot a few nods here and there.

What's interesting is that we don't get too much Abby in this teaser. A major character in the second game, and confirmed to be featured due to Kaitlyn Dever's confirmed casting in the role, perhaps her presence is being left as a last minute stinger to those unfamiliar with the source material... Nonetheless, those who've played the first game will have spotted her caught under the fence all-to-briefly.

This season has some pretty big shoes to fill. Not only is it adapting a game that was both beloved by fans and deeply controversial among some portions of the player base not entirely sold on its direction, but also a breakout television success. The first season of HBO Max's The Last of Us dominated viewership figures across multiple territories, and even propelled the game back up the rankings due to its success. Hopes that season two can match these performance levels are surely on the minds of the bigwigs at HBO.

Are you excited for season two of The Last of Us? Let us know below!