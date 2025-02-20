The new Street Fighter live-action movie we keep forgetting about has landed a new director of Eric Andre Show fame

Last summer, we learned that Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou had departed the new Street Fighter movie project that's been set at Legendary for years. However, the studio still moved ahead and grabbed a March 20, 2026, release date for the movie. Now, a new director has been attached to it, but we have our doubts about this one being ready in time.

Deadline shared the update, revealing Kitao Sakurai as the director tapped to captain this ship that's been floating adrift for a while. No new details regarding the release date nor the current status of the script have been shared, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's pushed back, as neither casting nor pre-production should be anywhere near ready if the director hasn't boarded the project until early 2025.

There's also the slim possibility of Sakurai walking into a project that's been cooked in the background in spite of the absence of a director and just needs a guiding hand through the production and post-production processes. After all, that's how Universal Pictures announced, developed, and prepared an entire Jurassic World movie before recruiting Gareth Edwards as director last year - one that looks completely fine and ready for this summer.

In fact, Sakurai should be well-adjusted to fast-paced productions, having directed over 60 episodes of The Eric Andre Show for Adult Swim and the hidden camera plus scripted comedy prank movie Bad Trip (also co-starring Andre). Are credits like those enough to deliver critical combos where many others have failed in the past? We'll have to wait and see.

As seen in the confusing featured image, the sketch comedy series The Eric Andre Show (go watch it if you haven't) was already big on referencing fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, so this could be a passion project for Sakurai even if the circumstances aren't the best.

Regardless, Street Fighter 6 was a massive hit and it makes sense that Capcom and its partners are looking to move as fast as possible on projects such as this one to raise brand awareness. We just don't think setting a release date without a director locked leads to good movies in most cases.