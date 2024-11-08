New Star Wars trilogy helmed by X-Men writer reportedly in the works, because we don't already have enough vaguely lightsabery things lurking in the upcoming asteroid belt

We're drowning in Star Wars things that're in the works right now, and here's another one to add to the bacta tank. A new trilogy that Lucasfilm has reportedly agreed a deal for Simon Kinberg - known for his work on several X-Men movies - to write and produce.

So yeah, make some space, the likes of The Mandalorian & Grogu, Dave Filoni's Star Wars thing, the thing with Daisy Ridley in it that looks like it could be called New Jedi Order, and Donald Glover's Lando thing - there's a new kid on the block of Star Wars movies that may come out sometime in the near future.

A report from Deadline is the source on this Simon Kinberg Star Wars thing, with the publication reporting that it's a deal for three films driven by the writer, who has some Star Wars pedigree, having co-created Star Wars Rebels alongside the aforementioned Filoni and Carrie Beck.

Deadline claims to have heard that this new trilogy could comprise "episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas’s 1977 first film", making them a follow-up the the last trilogy of new movies that proved not very polarising at all reception-wise.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the trilogy is "not meant to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga", and will feature a bunch of new characters and a fresh story.

What we do know at this stage is Kinberg's track record, which includes X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. He also wrote XXX: State of the Union, which is the one that stars Ice Cube instead of Vin Diesel as its lead, because 2005 was a weird time and some behind-the-scenes stuff involving scripts happened.

How do you feel about the idea of this new Star Wars trilogy and what would you hope to see from it? Did you enjoy XXX: State of the Union? Let us know below.