I've got no idea what's going on in the newest Madoka Magica Walpurgisnacht Rising trailer, but at least it's a visual treat

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Walpurgisnacht Rising (say that three times fast) has a new, but completely unintelligible trailer.

Last year, after many years of keeping fans waiting, the first trailer for the next Madoka Magica movie, Walpurgisnacht Rising, finally arrived, and while it looked great, it was definitely just a whole bunch of completely contextless shots that don't really tell you what the film is about. Beautiful shots, mind you, but it's clear you'll have to actually watch the film to understand it. Things have been a bit quiet since then, other than the fact it was delayed from winter 2024 to winter 2025, which is quite a big jump, but what's a few more months on top of the already years-long wait? Lucky for you, though, a new trailer dropped this week which… doesn't really make anything all that clearer, but for the hardcore fans there is an opportunity for some theory crafting.

Once again the trailer is full of mostly contextless scenes, including one of Madoka and Homura dancing, which I'm sure people will be normal about, but more interesting is the presence of new characters. There's three in total, a green haired, faintly pink/ white haired, and orange haired girl, all wearing the same school outfit as Madoka and the other girls. Again, incredibly unclear as to who they might be, there aren't any characters like that in the previous films, so clearly the production team is cooking up… something.

The original Madoka Magica series aired way back in 2011, only running for 12 episodes total. After that, a couple of compilation films were released with re-recorded voices and some new animation, with a third film, Rebellion, featuring a completely new storyline that ended up on a bit of a big cliffhanger. That third film came out in 2013, so Madoka fans really have been waiting quite a while - let's hope no more delays are planned.