A new handheld console has just been revealed, and no, it's not the Switch 2

A new handheld console has been officially revealed ahead of CES 2025 with a swanky new trailer and it's... not the Nintendo Switch 2. No, instead it's a retro blast from the past in a shiny modern form. The Atari Gamestation Go!

Shown off in a swanky and short trailer, we see the handheld in full display. It's got some bits you'd expect - like triggers and four face buttons - but also a selection of retro hardware like a keypad and a Trak-Ball. That way, you'll be able to play around with all manner of old school classics.

While this may seem like a surprise reveal for many, it's not the first we've heard about the console. There was an early version of the Gamestation Go - then called the Gamestation Portable - available for testing at last year's CES. Atari even sent out 3D printed models of the console to select influencers to convey the sort of package it was working on.

We made a little gag hinting towards it at the start of this article, but obviously now's an exciting time for the handheld console market. While not appealing to the exact same market (Atari is obviously mainly after retro fans with the Go) both the Gamestation Go and the Nintendo Switch 2 speak to a hunger for sizable portable consoles that can run distinct games.

All we've got for now is the trailer, but you can almost certainly expect more info on this console as soon as CES 2025 kicks off proper next week. Let us know if you're keen for more news on the Atari Gamestation GO below!