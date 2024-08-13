Those freshly announced Halloween games? Turns out one of them is a pixel art, side scrolling platformer, and the devs behind Shantae are helping out on it

Two new games based on the Halloween series were announced yesterday, and one of them, a pixel art platformer, has already been revealed.

Yesterday, Evil Dead: The Game developer Boss Team Games announced that it was working on two games based on the Halloween series, with one of them being developed in Unreal Engine 5, even netting the help of the original film's director John Carpenter. While still shrouded in mystery, of the two that was the one with more details, except today the second game was revealed over at IGN, and it turns out it's a 16-bit, '90s era arcade platformer. Titled RetroRealms: Halloween, the game sees you playing as the infamous Michael Myers, where you go around slashing anyone you come across with the character's trusty knife.

That isn't the only game Boss Team Games announced either, as the RetroRealms branding is covering a second game, the other also being a 16-bit pixel art platformer, once again adapting Evil Dead. Ash Williams once again downs his chainsaw hand, fighting off the undead and more - it essentially looks like the same game, albeit with different settings and Michael Myers and Ash playing slightly differently. Also worth noting is that Shantae series developer WayForward is helping to develop this one, so it seems to be in good hands.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You'll be able to purchase either game individually for $24.99 a pop, or you can buy them in a Double Feature bundle, which costs $49.99. It's technically a penny more expensive to buy the bundle, but doing it this way lets you play as either character in their respective games. Pre-ordering the games will also let you play as Halloween's Laurie Strode and Ash vs Evil Dead's Kelly Maxwell as bonus DLC characters.

"Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror, and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true," Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris said in a press release. "It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90's arcade style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and 'Ash vs Evil Dead' series. The trailer dropping today gives fans a taste of the gore-filled gameplay and fast-paced action and we can't wait to show more!"

They're also getting a seasonably appropriate release date, with both titles due out on October 18, available on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox.