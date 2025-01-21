Babe, wake up, a new GTA 6 trailer two release date theory has dropped, and it's definitely not people reading too much into some desperate shipping container maths

Look, I know you might be a bit sick of GTA 6 fans desperate for a second trailer clutching at straws so hard they're on the verge of getting kicked out of Macccy Ds for theiries that might point to when such a thing could arrive, but some of them are at it again. The spark that lit the speculation fire this time? Some numbers on a shipping container.

To be fair, at least it's not all that different from the stuff that's set folks off before, which includes moons, playlists, and the number 27 over the course of the final months of 2024.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, what's gone down that's got GTA 6 superfans all riled up when they should clearly have been combing over last week's Switch 2 reveal like proper GTA 6 truthers? Well, as with the moon theories, Rockstar Games posted an image in a Twitter post about some stuff for GTA Online.

"Claim a free Vapid Dominator GT muscle car and more with GTA+," it wrote, "Members also earn bonuses on Priority FIB Files and Terrorbyte Client Missions, save with Arcade Property discounts, and much more". So, just a 'hey, come join our premium subscription thing, you get a free car, please give us money' post, accompanied by a nice picture of a Dominator driving past some shipping containers, in case you forgot what one looked like.

Claim a free Vapid Dominator GT muscle car and more with GTA+.



Members also earn bonuses on Priority FIB Files and Terrorbyte Client Missions, save with Arcade Property discounts, and much more: https://t.co/dNaysde1Xv pic.twitter.com/LkMAAsxaBh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 16, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But wait, in the words of Billy Mays, there's more. An eagle-eyed fan on the GTA 6 subreddit was quick to spot some numbers on a red shipping container to the left of the car. Thus began the maths. All of the numbers on the container, aside from a two that's in a box, which I guess is a special anti-theorising box it's paid for because it's sick of this bollocks, were added up, giving a total of 30. So, the poster theorised, January 30, 2025. Trailer two date, book it.

It's coming..

by u/douknowwhyareuhere in GTA6 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Oh and, they added, January 30 is a Thursday, which is the same day of the week GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 had their final release dates announced. Phwoar. Coincidence, I think not. They also added that Rockstar's next earnings call is on February 6, because, you know, Rockstar doing a thing, so surely they'll finally do the thing this fan wants.

Even a lot of commenters on the GTA 6 subreddit, a place where theories like this are most likely to be heard out, aren't buying this one. So, with any luck, it'll turn out to be 100% accurate, just so we all get a good laugh.

Are you at least finding the endless GTA 6 trailer two theories amusing, even if just as a distraction from any discourse about how much it might cost? Let us know below!