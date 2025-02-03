This new gacha game is absolutely ripping off your favourite anime, but it's so blatant you can't help but applaud

There's a new gacha game on the scene, and it's so obviously copying some of the biggest anime around, all you can do is laugh.

Is creativity dead? Well, no, there's so much good stuff coming out these days I'm struggling to keep up, but if I were to only look at Enigma of Sepia, I'd certainly think it was. I can't really tell you what kind of game Enigma of Sepia is - it's certainly a gacha game, it's definitely coming to mobile devices, and it claims to be an RPG, but there's hardly a lick of gameplay available despite supposedly releasing this coming February 14 (yes, Valentine's Day). There are a couple of trailers available, one technically being a cinematic trailer, the other showing off characters you collect with a bit of gameplay in the background, but right off the bat you can see that some of them look… familiar.

In that character trailer alone you can see a ripoff of what I think is meant to be Kirito from Sword Art Online, Shinji from Neon Genesis Evangelion (who is just straight up wearing EVA Unit-01 as an outfit), Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist, and Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen. That's not to mention characters shown off on the game's Twitter, like Satoria, who is definitely not Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru, and Chronis, who absolutely isn't Jotaro and Star Platinum from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Hell, there's even Denise, who isn't Denji from Chainsaw Man at all!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

One thing I'm sure you'll have also noticed by now is that all of these characters are typically men, but instead are now hot anime women with giant you-know-whats, which is certainly a creative choice that has been made. It appears to be the debut title of Unicorn Whale Technology Limited, and it certainly looks like it, but hey, maybe it's the next breakout hit! Maybe.