A new expansion is rumoured to come to Pokemon TCG Pocket in early 2025 - but what are the odds of that really happening?

Word is on the wind that a selection of new cards will be coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket in January next year. But with a real hunger for major new udpates for the game, exactly how legitmate are these rumours?

The source of this stems from a leak courtesy of Centro Leaks, a notable Pokemon leak account with a history of posting early news around the IP and hobby. According to that account, January 30 will feature the A2 expansion release, injecting a substantial number of new cards to the game, in addition to new events such as a Bulbasaur and Magnemite event popping up between now and then.

As for their source, Centro Leaks points to a small account called PokemonPocket on note, which posted these dates back on October 25. As this is an account dedicated to a brand-new game, there is little history to point to for signs of credibility. As for Centro Leaks itself, the account has a mixed history for accuracy. It has been correct in the past, but it's also posted some big misses. Take this post on Indigo Disk information back in 2023. It was posted, and later "confirmed fake" after it was discovered the provided screenshot was altered on 4chan.

What makes this murky is there's probably a bit of truth to this leak. We know that it is likely that a Venusaur promo event is coming (courtesy of a datamined post by Pocket Codex). This promo event is featured in the bigger leak as a "drop event", so there's a kernel of truth to it. The source for the leak also posted their information prior to the Pocket Codex datamine post too.

So what does this mean for you? Well, if this leak is accurate, one could glean some information as to the release schedule for events and major expansions for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Three smaller events that drip feed new cards and content, plus a major update every three-ish months, would put it alongside a similar release schedule for the physical card game at four sets a year. This, of course, is a sand castle prediction, in that any splash of opposing official info - were it to emerge - would send the whole thing crumbling down.

Ultimately as with all leaks, you've got to take these things with a grain of salt. There has been no official word on update timetables for Pokemon TCG Pocket, nor has there been an established release pattern for smaller events, shop refreshes, and major card updates. The smart move is to put a pin in these leaks, wait until January to see if they all play out as predicted, and go from there. Also, it's always the smart move to keep an eye on official Pokemon TCG Pocket social media platforms. They've solely been updating fans on current events (like the in-game news feed) so far, but that could certainly change as the desire for more future information grows.

What do you reckon? Do these leaks have any substance to them? Do you believe them? Let us know below!