The first teaser for Mortal Kombat 1's T-1000 will probably you make you even more afraid of getting hit by a long-haul truck than you already were

NetherRealm has shown off Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming T-1000 guest character for the first time, and, you guessed it, he's pretty violent!

While some of you younger Mortal Kombat players might not be all that familiar with the Terminator series, despite its constant reboots, sequels, spin-off shows and the like, those of you who have seen the original Terminator 2 will be all-too familiar with the T-1000 thanks to a genuinely intimidating performance from Robert Patrick. A little while back NetherRealm announced that the T-1000 would be joining Mortal Kombat 1 as a guest character, and over the weekend the developer finally showed off the character in action. So far, looking pretty good, and you'll also see and hear that Patrick is reprising his role as the iconic character too.

NetherRealm has clearly leaned into the whole malleable metal body that can change into anything shtick, as the trailer showed off a few of the different ways the robot from the future can morph its body. I'm not huge on Mortal Kombat myself, I think the over-the-top violence is a little old hat these days, but I have to admit the T-1000 looks pretty fun to play as. What doesn't look fun is its Fatality, which sees it driving a beaten up long-haul truck (like in the original movie) smashing into whoever it's facing off against, in this case fan favourite Johnny Cage. It follows that up with a whole bunch of bullets being loaded into Johnny's body, so all-in you'll just have plenty of reasons to look both ways when crossing the road.

On top of that, a new Kameo character makes an appearance too, Madam Bo, who was introduced in the base-game as part of its story. It's a fun way to get her involved, and if you own the Khaos Reigns DLC you'll get her for free on March 18, or you can get her standalone - T-1000 will be available from March 18 too for Khaos Reigns owners, or you can pick the character up solo from March 25.