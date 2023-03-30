Netflix’s mobile gaming service could expand into television

In a report from Bloomberg, it has been revealed that Netflix might be working on bringing its video-game service (currently exclusive to the mobile app) to our television screens.

It’s an ambitious move for the streaming service. According to the report, code has been found hidden among the Netflix app which references video games being played on TV, with our mobile devices being used as the controller.

Catch the trailer for Terra Nil here, which is one of the games available on the Netflix app.

The line of code in question actually reads, “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?” This indicates that there are some plans to bring Netflix’s games to TV at one point or another, all being well.

After having first introduced games to the Netflix app back in 2021, with the first that I can recall being a Stranger Things title. We recently received Terra Nil on the app, too, which sees you bringing a world back to life. It’s charming, and perfect for the mobile service.

It’s no competition with Apple Arcade, which hosts a lot more games, but there’s many of us who no doubt already have Netflix subscriptions. If that’s you, and you haven’t checked out what games are available via the app yet, you ought to!

A representative for Netflix did not comment when asked about the discovery by Bloomberg. Though, Netflix’s branch into gaming is already happening, and it comes as no surprise that the company would want to expand on this.

That said, finding some code in the app doesn’t confirm that we’ll be playing mobile games on our TV screens anytime soon, but it does insinuate that the company is thinking about it. Only time will tell, but playing Terra Nil on a big screen does sound nice.