With Stranger Things almost wrapped up, Netflix taps its creators to exec produce a horror series about a wedding that goes very wrong

Stranger Things is finally coming to a close soon, and Netflix already has a project lined up for the Duffer Brothers to executive produce.

Right now, Stranger Things is filming its fifth and final season, which will wrap up an almost 10-year-long journey that really helped put Netflix on the map (not that it wasn't already doing pretty well beforehand). Now, as reported by Deadline, Netflix has given a greenlight to a new horror series, and Stranger Things' creators the Duffer Brothers are attached to executive produce the show. This new series is being created by Hayley Z. Boston, best known for having written fellow Netflix show Brand New Cherry Flavor, and an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, so the showrunner is no stranger to the horror genre.

The show is titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, which I'm assuming will cover exactly what it says on the tin. Its official logline reads: "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler - just read the title…" Weddings are generally stressful enough as it is, so to have this Romeo and Juliet-esque warning that something very bad is going to happen feels like I'm going to be on the edge of my seat right from the start (as long as it's not a load of rubbish, anyway).

In a statement, the Duffer Brothers said "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice - her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

There's no other details about the show outside of the above, so don't go expecting a release date anytime soon. The same can be said of Stranger Things season 5, though that's expect to be released some time in 2025.