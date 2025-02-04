As One Piece season 2 finally wraps up production, Netflix offers a first look that probably won't excite you, but you'll at least get to see your favourite live-action pirate crew again

Good news, live-action One Piece fans, you're one step closer to watching season 2, even if your first look at it isn't all that exciting.

If you can believe it, it'll be two years since the first season of the live-action adaptation of One Piece dropped a bit later this year. I know, isn't the passage of time awful! Like pretty much every TV show under the sun these days, season 2 has been taking quite a while, with production having kicked off back in June last year, but now, more than half a year later, Netflix has shared that filming has officially wrapped on the second season. That's obviously quite a lengthy filming time for one season of television, but it does sound like a jam-packed one, as it's set to cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island - as creator Eiichiro Oda said previously, "imagine how much it'll cost!"

To commemorate the occasion, Netflix released a first look at the second season showing the crew with the caption "Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching! Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?" The photo itself shows off Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in what could be Loguetown, the town seemingly celebrating the 22nd anniversary of Gold Roger's execution, but things could always change for all we know.

Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching! 🌊 Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call? 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/wxebRjswej — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) February 4, 2025

Post-production can take a while, so I wouldn't expect the show to come out, or even get a trailer, for quite a while yet. Afterall, Oda also previously noted that "just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied," so he'll have to be happy with everything first. In the meantime you could always, I don't know, rewatch the One Piece anime, it's not that long after all. Or you could wait for the remake from Netflix that's on the way, but there's not been any word on when that might be coming out just yet.