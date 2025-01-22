Netflix just hit a new record of 300 million subscribers, so isn't it just lovely that it's raising its prices for the umpteenth time?

Netflix has some good news for you: it just hit 300 million subscribers! And, uh, yeah, it's also going to be charging you even more again.

Remember how part of the reason that streaming services like Netflix took off was because they offered all the shows you would be watching anyway, at a fraction of the price of cable? Some of you honestly might be too young to, but it's true, streamers didn't used to rip you off so much. But here we are, with Netflix's latest earnings report, which, quite notably for it, shared that it has reached 300 million subscribers globally, the highest number it has ever reached. I'm sure this makes stockholders happy, but even with this continued growth, Netflix did also announce that it will be raising the cost of several of its plans for the umpteenth time, which is just getting a bit boring now, honestly.

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," explains the company's letter to investors. What this means for you, the you that's based in the US, is that the ad-supported tier will be going up from $6.99 to $7.99 a month, the standard ad-free tier will go from $15.49 to $17.99, and perhaps most egregious of all, the most expensive premium tier is going up from $22.99 to $24.99. Those numbers do add up from month to month! It should also be noted that Canada, Portugal, and Argentina will also be seeing price increases too, but other territories seem safe for now.

It's obviously a bit obscene that Netflix is raising its prices again, and I'm sure we can expect that in other territories too eventually, but I guess if you're particularly desperate to see how Squid Game wraps up there's not exactly much you can do.