Attention all Netflix subscribers: there are over 80 games in development that you'll get to play at no extra cost, and the company plans to launch at least one per month

It sounds like you can expect lots more games on Netflix, as the streamer apparently has more than 80 in development right now.

At this point in time, it's pretty clear that Netflix hasn't quite figured out video games just yet. It's obviously been dominating the film and television industry for years now, and while it's made some moves to stake a claim on the games industry like acquiring Oxenfree 2 developer Night School Studio, (which you can, of course, play through Netflix). There's also been a free Sonic game, one of the best roguelites around, and plenty more besides it, but I wouldn't say most people are aware of Netflix's attempt at being a games service. As part of the company's latest earnings call, though, Netflix co-ceo, president, and director Gregory Peters discussed its plans for gaming, and how it wants to grow that division (thanks, Eurogamer).

Right now Netflix is apparently moving quite quickly with narrative games, with Peters saying they are "easier to build. And we place those in a narrative hub that we call Netflix Stories." Peters went on to say that starting this month, in July, Netflix is going to "launch about 1 new title per month into Netflix Stories, and this is amazing IP like Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset. And we have lots more, including very different types of games yet to come in the quarters and years ahead."

Netflix's other co-CEO, president, and director Ted Sarandos also spoke about how Netflix can serve fandom with its games, saying, "I think the idea of being able to take a show and give the superfan a place to be in between seasons and even beyond that, to be able to use the game platform to introduce new characters and new storylines or new plot twist events, now you could do those kind of things and then they can then materialize in the next season or in the sequel to the film."

Those sound like pretty bold ambitions, though I don't have much confidence that something like that will work - remember Defiance? Still, there are a lot of really good games you already can play through Netflix, so hopefully there'll be more to come to add some value to your buck, especially considering how often it raises prices.