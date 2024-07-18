Devil May Cry already had an anime adaptation back in 2007, but Netflix is giving it another go with Adi Shankar (Castlevania) as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. While we've been eagerly waiting for news on it for months now, fans continue to uncover new details in the last piece of footage released in late 2023.

The discovery isn't even that big, but nobody had pointed out something that was hiding in plain sight in the BTS featurette. It comes from r/DevilMayCry, where user Weekly-Talk-9959 pointed out a few in-progress shots, as well as the complete one we've used as the article's main image, clearly show a sword strap on Dante's back.

This may not seem like a big deal, especially for gamers who haven't really delved into the famous character action, hack n' slash video game series, but fans had been wondering for a very long time how the hell Dante's sword stayed vertically on his back, which, to be fair, isn't something that only affects the DMC games. Mind you, Devil May Cry is all about demons, over-the-top action, and all kinds of crazy stuff, so who cares anyway? Well, it seems like some creatives did.

So no, Dante isn't keeping weapons on his back thanks to magical powers. There's a physical explanation to it, at least in this anime iteration of the universe, which should be getting more footage and fresh plot details, including its place within the video game timeline, sooner rather than later. Also, it'd be nice to learn about the voice cast, which could be more star-studded than expected if Castlevania's was any indication.

What about Devil May Cry 6? Is it happening anytime soon? If no major creative shakeup happens at Capcom, one would expect Hideaki Itsuno making a return to direct it, but chances are he's still busy with Dragon's Dogma 2's post-launch content, so it may be a while before we learn about the series' future.