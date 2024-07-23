Netflix finally confirms which one of Bridgerton's unfairly beautiful cast members you'll be thirsting over in season 4

Bridgerton season 4 is on the way, and Netflix has revealed today just which of the many overly attractive cast members will be heading to the marriage mart.

We've known that Bridgerton would be getting a fourth season since 2021, when the show was renewed for seasons 3 and 4, but it hasn't been clear who will be the bachelor or bachelorette for it. Season 3 was all about Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, but like every season before it, each subsequent season focuses on a new member of the Bridgerton family, leaving fans of the series guessing and hoping for their favourite one. And earlier today, through a brief teaser and announcement on Tudum, the streaming service confirmed that Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, will be the focus in season 4.



"That’s right, the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver," explains Tudum. "Season 4, as the logline reads, 'turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down.' That is until an enchanting woman dubbed the Lady in Silver captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Colin (Luke Newton) must be proud."

Showrunner Jess Brownwell also said that she is "very excited" to tackle Benedict's story next, going on to say "It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode."

It has been brought to this author's attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season. pic.twitter.com/rn2bGOERdm — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 23, 2024

Thompson also offered his own thoughts on the character's upcoming story, saying, "Benedict has always been a little lost - or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself." You can check out the teaser above, which doesn't show all that much off, but it does show Thompson being offered a new outfit for the masquerade ball as he holds a script for the upcoming season in his hand.

There's no release date for Bridgerton season 4 just yet, but whenever it does arrive on Netflix, it will have eight episodes.