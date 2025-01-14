One of the best video game adaptations is getting a new season on Netflix, check it out via this sick trailer

Saddle up folks, one of the best video game adaptations out there is getting a new season on Netflix. It's Castlevania Nocturne! Courtesy of a new trailer, we've got one last tease of what's to come next in the saga of Belmonts and vampire-kind before the new season drops on January 16.

This new trailer, which you can watch below, reunites us with the gang of France's least depressed 20-something year olds (and their grandad) and appears to follow directly on from the climactic events of the first season. It seems the crew is going to Paris, where Vampires are headed to behead revolutionaries and drink wine. As you do!

As of writing, the trailer has almost 400,000 views on YouTube alone, which isn't shabby at all. It also has a dramatic rendition of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, which is an especially nice touch. All in all, it's looking to be an exciting conclusion to the Nocturne series, and one we'll be glued to the sofa watching later in the month.

Castlevania Nocturne picked up the torch passed by the original Castlevania series - also on Netflix - brilliantly. It's a hard thing, to move on from a cast of lovable characters and time-skip on to another cast. But, for what my opinion on animated video game adaptations is worth, Nocturne's writers did a great job of keeping the spirit alive in Nocturne. Not to mention, the same brilliant animation (especially in action scenes) made it a must-watch for original series enjoyers.

Will you be watching Castlevania Nocturne season 2? Let us know below!