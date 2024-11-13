Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender beefs up its season 2 cast with fresh faces for some classic characters as production gets started

Netflix has confirmed a whole bunch of new cast members joining Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, with plenty of Earth Kingdom classic characters to be found.

Back in September, Netflix revealed that Miya Cech, most recently seen in 2023's Beef, another Netflix show, will be playing fan favourite Earth Kingdom resident Toph Beifong, and now, alongside the news that production on season 2 is now underway, some more cast members have been confirmed too. Leading the charge as the main villain Team Avatar faces off against in the Earth Kingdom is Chin Han as Long Feng, the Grand Secretariat of Ba Sing Se in the original show, as well as the leader of the secret service-like Dai Li. Justin Chief will be playing the meek King Kuei, with Amanda Zhou playing Joo Dee, who I'm sure will be there to remind everyone there's no war in Ba Sing Se.

King Kuei, Joo Dee, THE BOULDER 🪨 Meet the new members of the Earth Kingdom in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2! pic.twitter.com/vOUfXkHMej — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We also have Crystal Yu as Toph's mother Lady Beifong, Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita, that last one seemingly being a new character for the live-action version of the show. "We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues in Season 2," executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani said in a statement. "We are going to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original, and explore some of the stories that the animation didn’t. Mainly - we’re looking forward to seeing our gang all together again."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While Netflix is framing the start of production as being for season 2, when it was announced the show would be continuing earlier this year, it was renewed for the second and third seasons simultaneously. It was also reported at the time that the two seasons would be filmed back to back, essentially because the main cast are kids and are growing quickly. If this still holds true, presumably season 3 will be underway soon too, with more casting news closer to the time.