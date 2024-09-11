As claims of Amazon pausing Good Omens production emerge over serious allegations against Neil Gaiman, the author reportedly offers to step away from the show

Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault earlier this year, and it's now being reported that as a result production on Good Omens season 3 is being paused.

Back in July, a report was released alleging that Nail Gaiman had committed sexual assault against multiple women, one of which allegedly had signed a non-disclosure agreement following her experience with the author, others having previously served as nannies for his child. Currently, Gaiman has denied the allegations against him, but earlier this week Deadline reported that production has been paused on the Amazon Prime and BBC adaptation of Good Omens, a popular show based on books he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

While a spokesperson provided no comment to Deadline, the outlet claims that it had heard there are discussions about possible production changes. However, Deadline has now reported that Gaiman himself has offered to step back from the third and final season of Good Omens. This is apparently so that production can continue on it, but according to Deadline this is not an admission from Gaiman that any of the allegations are true. Amazon is reportedly believed to be considering Gaiman's offer, but no final calls have been made just yet. The show is currently in pre-production, and was originally slated to be released in January, 2025.

The show was renewed for its third and final season last year, with Gaiman returning to writer, executive producer, and server as showrunner. Douglas Mackinnon, the co-showrunner of the first two seasons, though it was not explained why at the time of his departure. A fourth season is currently not planned, as Gaiman has previously said there will not be one.

Earlier this month, an adaptation of Gaiman's 2008 young adult novel The Graveyard Book was also put on pause at Disney, though Deadline notes that the decision was apparently made based on multiple factors.