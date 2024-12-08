If you want a Need for Speed: Most Wanted remake, it seems all you need to do is keep asking for it, as one actor from the series says that "anything is on the table" at EA

The 2005 original version of Need for Speed: Most Wanted is easily one of the most popular in the series, and it turns out a remake of it isn't entirely impossible.

Over the course of the thirty years the series has been around for now, there's definitely a case to be made that 2005's Need for Speed: Most Wanted is the best one of the bunch. It was hugely successful, and it's still the best selling game in the entire series, so it's no surprise that there are fans that want a remake of it. Well, there's some slightly good news for those of you that fit into that category, as it seems like it could be possible. Reddit user Jarol2K shared a clip seemingly of himself interviewing Derek Hamilton, who played Razor in the original Most Wanted, at a convention asking how the game changed the actor's life.

"I've always been kind of quiet with [the game], you know," Hamilton shared. "Everything that I've been asked to do for Need for Speed and for Razo has always been a bigger thing, an interview, or that type of thing, and I haven't done too many." Hamilton noted that his appearance at the con was because fans asked him to be come, with the interviewer then making the point that he hopes EA will see this clip and make a remake of Most Wanted, to which the actor responded: "You guys keep asking for it, they told me anything's on the table. They love you guys and want to do what you want."

This year was actually the 30th anniversary of the series, with the games' own devs sharing in a roundtable last month that new entries' biggest challenge is "literally the age of the franchise." The most recent release was 2022's Need for Speed Unbound, which was generally received well, but seemingly did quite poorly compared to its predecessor Heat. So it seems like right now your best bet is to hope EA does give you a remake of Most Wanted, though whether that's the right choice for the series is anyone's guess.