Former NBA Street devs are looking to do what EA won't - new studio to make spiritual successor to fan favourite

Former NBA Street developers from EA have broken off from the video game giant to form their own studio and create a spiritual successor to the beloved basketball game. The game, titled The Run: Got Next, will be developed at the brand-new Play by Play Studios. The game itself is set to release in 2025 for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Speaking to IGN on the game's reveal, co-founder of Play by Play Studios and former Madden creative director Mike Young talked about the developer's attitude towards the NBA Street Legacy, "There was a lot of us that worked on NBA Street that always wanted to bring it back. I think it is difficult for a company that has a game like a Madden or an NBA Live that is so big. If you're putting all your resources to that, I think it was challenging to think about a secondary game," Young says.

"I was there when the Tiburon Studio brought back [NFL Blitz]. Some of the things I've seen in the past, they're just nostalgia plays and they kind of haven't evolved to a modern game. I think they don't have staying power, so they have to come out at a smaller price point. You may only attract the people who liked them, and then they play it for a weekend or a couple of weeks or bring it out every once in a while..."

Young continues, "What we think the opportunity is to bring this type of game, which doesn't necessarily exist anymore, to Gen Z, which is social. Play with friends, play against friends. We're trying to fit in with what the sim games aren't offering us. Modes like Superstar KO that were sort of one and done. We want to make the best version that would make that the game."

It's been a while since we've had a proper great basketball game in the same vein as NBA Streets. It's the sort of game we've not seen get a proper loving entry in a while — and one that younger generations haven't been able to experience at all to be honest! Here's hoping The Run — made in Unreal Engine 5 — performs well!

