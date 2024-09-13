Skip to main content

A good NBA 2K25 Small Forward build gives you just a touch more offense than usual to help you pull off some crucial plays. The Small Forward has to be a bit of everything to everyone , with equal parts support, scoring, and defending depending on the moment. It's a tricky balance, but one that's so satisfying to pull off.

Our Small Forward build is balanced, with a slight emphasis on offense that turns them into a "do everything" Small Forward. Strength and accuracy - two oft-ignored stats, despite how important they've been for several years - play a key role in this build, along with more defense than you're used to if you normally play Guard positions. We've also given driving layups plenty of attention, since, even with customizable dunk controls, layups continue to have an advantage over dunks this year.

Small Forward physicals

Teams rely on the Small Forward for a bit of everything - scoring, blocking, stealing, passing, and anything else that comes up. They need to be strong enough to hold their own and tall enough to block effectively, and strong enough to not just push through the opposing team's defenses, but to keep the ball from getting stolen as well.

Stat Value
Height 6'9
Weight 215lbs
Wingspan 6'9
Speed 85
Agility 80
Strength 80
Vertical 85

Small Forward finishing

We're prioritizing an aggressive finishing build to help a Small Forward reach their potential in offense and defense. Driving Layup is just as good this year as it was in 2K25, so don't neglect that in favor of dunks, even if dunks are fancier. The Small Forward's role means you'll want to invest a bit in Post Control as well, to give them a fair chance at forcing interior defenders to back down.

Stat Value
Close Shot 75
Driving Layup 90
Driving Dunk 90
Standing Dunk 60
Post Control 50

Small Forward shooting

Most Small Forward builds ease back on shot stat investment, but since we're aiming for a well-rounded build, ours has moderate skill in two shot categories .

Stat Value
Midrange 80
3-Point 80
Free Throw 75

Small Forward playmaking

Passing Accuracy keeps getting overlooked in some early, popular Small Forward builds, but it really is essential that you have at least 71 in that category. Ball Handle helps with maneuvering down the court, so don't ignore that either. If you want to drop points somewhere, consider reducing Speed with Ball.

Stat Value
Passing Accuracy 75
Ball Handle 80
Speed with Ball 70

Small Forward defense

Small Forwards need higher defense stats than the guard roles require, though Interior Defense seems less important so far this year.

Stat Value
Interior Defense 50
Perimeter Defense 75
Steal 75
Block 75

Small Forward rebounding

You can pass on offensive rebounding for the Small Forward, since they're much more likely to need a good rebound on defense.

Stat Value
Offensive Rebound 25
Defensive Rebound 60-65

Check out our up-do-date NBA 2K25 locker code page for some freebies and our NBA 2K25 Point Guard build and Shooting Guard build while you're here.

