A good NBA 2K25 Small Forward build gives you just a touch more offense than usual to help you pull off some crucial plays. The Small Forward has to be a bit of everything to everyone , with equal parts support, scoring, and defending depending on the moment. It's a tricky balance, but one that's so satisfying to pull off.

NBA 2K25 Small Forward build

Our Small Forward build is balanced, with a slight emphasis on offense that turns them into a "do everything" Small Forward. Strength and accuracy - two oft-ignored stats, despite how important they've been for several years - play a key role in this build, along with more defense than you're used to if you normally play Guard positions. We've also given driving layups plenty of attention, since, even with customizable dunk controls, layups continue to have an advantage over dunks this year.

Small Forward physicals

Teams rely on the Small Forward for a bit of everything - scoring, blocking, stealing, passing, and anything else that comes up. They need to be strong enough to hold their own and tall enough to block effectively, and strong enough to not just push through the opposing team's defenses, but to keep the ball from getting stolen as well.

Stat Value Height 6'9 Weight 215lbs Wingspan 6'9 Speed 85 Agility 80 Strength 80 Vertical 85

Small Forward finishing

We're prioritizing an aggressive finishing build to help a Small Forward reach their potential in offense and defense. Driving Layup is just as good this year as it was in 2K25, so don't neglect that in favor of dunks, even if dunks are fancier. The Small Forward's role means you'll want to invest a bit in Post Control as well, to give them a fair chance at forcing interior defenders to back down.

Stat Value Close Shot 75 Driving Layup 90 Driving Dunk 90 Standing Dunk 60 Post Control 50

Small Forward shooting

Most Small Forward builds ease back on shot stat investment, but since we're aiming for a well-rounded build, ours has moderate skill in two shot categories .

Stat Value Midrange 80 3-Point 80 Free Throw 75

Small Forward playmaking

Passing Accuracy keeps getting overlooked in some early, popular Small Forward builds, but it really is essential that you have at least 71 in that category. Ball Handle helps with maneuvering down the court, so don't ignore that either. If you want to drop points somewhere, consider reducing Speed with Ball.

Stat Value Passing Accuracy 75 Ball Handle 80 Speed with Ball 70

Small Forward defense

Small Forwards need higher defense stats than the guard roles require, though Interior Defense seems less important so far this year.

Stat Value Interior Defense 50 Perimeter Defense 75 Steal 75 Block 75

Small Forward rebounding

You can pass on offensive rebounding for the Small Forward, since they're much more likely to need a good rebound on defense.

Stat Value Offensive Rebound 25 Defensive Rebound 60-65

