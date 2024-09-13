NBA 2K25 small forward build
A good small forward is the biggest part of a team
A good NBA 2K25 Small Forward build gives you just a touch more offense than usual to help you pull off some crucial plays. The Small Forward has to be a bit of everything to everyone , with equal parts support, scoring, and defending depending on the moment. It's a tricky balance, but one that's so satisfying to pull off.
NBA 2K25 Small Forward build
Our Small Forward build is balanced, with a slight emphasis on offense that turns them into a "do everything" Small Forward. Strength and accuracy - two oft-ignored stats, despite how important they've been for several years - play a key role in this build, along with more defense than you're used to if you normally play Guard positions. We've also given driving layups plenty of attention, since, even with customizable dunk controls, layups continue to have an advantage over dunks this year.
Small Forward physicals
Teams rely on the Small Forward for a bit of everything - scoring, blocking, stealing, passing, and anything else that comes up. They need to be strong enough to hold their own and tall enough to block effectively, and strong enough to not just push through the opposing team's defenses, but to keep the ball from getting stolen as well.
|Stat
|Value
|Height
|6'9
|Weight
|215lbs
|Wingspan
|6'9
|Speed
|85
|Agility
|80
|Strength
|80
|Vertical
|85
Small Forward finishing
We're prioritizing an aggressive finishing build to help a Small Forward reach their potential in offense and defense. Driving Layup is just as good this year as it was in 2K25, so don't neglect that in favor of dunks, even if dunks are fancier. The Small Forward's role means you'll want to invest a bit in Post Control as well, to give them a fair chance at forcing interior defenders to back down.
|Stat
|Value
|Close Shot
|75
|Driving Layup
|90
|Driving Dunk
|90
|Standing Dunk
|60
|Post Control
|50
Small Forward shooting
Most Small Forward builds ease back on shot stat investment, but since we're aiming for a well-rounded build, ours has moderate skill in two shot categories .
|Stat
|Value
|Midrange
|80
|3-Point
|80
|Free Throw
|75
Small Forward playmaking
Passing Accuracy keeps getting overlooked in some early, popular Small Forward builds, but it really is essential that you have at least 71 in that category. Ball Handle helps with maneuvering down the court, so don't ignore that either. If you want to drop points somewhere, consider reducing Speed with Ball.
|Stat
|Value
|Passing Accuracy
|75
|Ball Handle
|80
|Speed with Ball
|70
Small Forward defense
Small Forwards need higher defense stats than the guard roles require, though Interior Defense seems less important so far this year.
|Stat
|Value
|Interior Defense
|50
|Perimeter Defense
|75
|Steal
|75
|Block
|75
Small Forward rebounding
You can pass on offensive rebounding for the Small Forward, since they're much more likely to need a good rebound on defense.
|Stat
|Value
|Offensive Rebound
|25
|Defensive Rebound
|60-65
Check out our up-do-date NBA 2K25 locker code page for some freebies and our NBA 2K25 Point Guard build and Shooting Guard build while you're here.