A strong NBA 2K25 shooting guard build does more than just set you up to land shots more often than not. It's a good way to break down defenses and make life easier for your forward and point guards, since it creates a well-rounded character who does more than just fancy dunks.

NBA 2K25 shooting guard build

We’ve created a solid, balanced shooting guard build that prioritizes more strength than usual to help get you through tight defenses. Accuracy and ball speed are sometimes overlooked in shooting guard builds as well, but we're recommending plenty of attention for both stats. You won't get far if the slowest opponent can overtake you, and even the best shooting guard has to pass sometimes.

Shooting Guard physicals

Don't neglect strength for your SG. Strength in 2K governs how easily your player can break through the opposing team's defense, and assuming your SG is on the ball and not relying on a PG for setups, they'll need all the help they can get. Plus it's just convenient being able to do it yourself instead of relying on another teammate.

Stat Value Height 6'4 Weight 185lbs Wingspan 6'8 Speed 80 Agility 75 Strength 55-60 Vertical 70

Shooting Guard finishing

Folks often prioritize Driving Layup over Driving Dunk, so we fixed the problem by doing both. Like with the point guard, you likely won't need post control for online play, and even though our SG build prioritizes strength, you get a lot more out of Driving Dunk than you do from Standing Dunk. Invest any leftover points in Close Shot or Driving Layup.

Stat Value Close Shot 70 Driving Layup 85 Driving Dunk 90 Standing Dunk 25 Post Control 35

Shooting Guard shooting

This SG build gives your shooting guard exceptional ability at range and inside the 3-point line.

Stat Value Midrange 93 3-Point 90 Free Throw 85

Shooting Guard playmaking

Passing accuracy and speed with ball are often treated as secondary concerns, but they're essential if you want to give your SG more opportunities to score.

Stat Value Passing Accuracy 80 Ball Handle 90 Speed with Ball 90

Shooting Guard defense

We're being selective in which defense stats get attention, but if it's not working for you, feel free to bump up interior and block.

Stat Value Interior Defense 30 Perimeter Defense 75 Steal 75 Block 35

Shooting Guard rebounding

Rebounding isn't really the SG's remit, or it isn't for this one, anyway.

Stat Value Offensive Rebound 25 Defensive Rebound 40

