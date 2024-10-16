NBA 2K25 Season 2 is launching alongside Gravity Ball, a paid DLC that's "American-Gladiators-meets-futuristic-basketball-meets-paintball"

NBA 2K25 is already a huge thing, and it's about to get even larger, thanks to fact its second season of content is launching alongside a new paid DLC game mode thingy that'll see you try to outscore your mates while flying about on a futuristic multitiered court littered with power-ups.

Yep, it's called Gravity Ball and it'll be accessible via The City - 2K25's already bustling MyPlayer hub that, as I covered in my review, contains a building that's half Roman Colosseum and half portrait of Michael Jordan's face this year. Naturally, there are also a tonne of more regular additions coming with the new season.

Both NBA 2K25 Season 2 and Gravity Ball are both set to arrive this Friday, October 18. 2K describes the latter as "a fast-paced online multiplayer game - accessible through NBA 2K25’s The City, as optional paid DLC - where players team up for a supercharged, futuristic experience with unconventional rules and a unique competitive thrill".

According to Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas, this game/mode "began as a passion project from the talented Lego 2K Drive team at VC South". "I like to think of Gravity Ball as a mashup of American-Gladiators-meets-futuristic-basketball-meets-paintball," he continued, "Pure off-the-walls mayhem."

If you're on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S - sorry, last-gen console folks - and opt to pay the £6.99 that Gravity Ball will cost, you'll be in for 3v3 and 5v5 matchups in a futuristic arena, with the goal being to ouscore your opponent by hitting targets on the walls, with help from four different power-ups. I'll need to see what it's like in action before being able to properly judge what it's going for, but based on the promo shots, I'd say Rocket League looks a likely inspiration, and as with anything of this nature, there's probably a bit of a Fortnitey vibe in there in some fashion.

Anyway, on to the actual season 2 stuff, which'll be coming to you in the usual fashion. After Jason Tatum kicked things off, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is the featured player this time around, so there's some themed stuff around him, such as his New Balance kicks. 2K has also collaborated with record label EMPIRE to add some fresh tunes by artists like 310babii, Lil Yee & Lil Pete, Babyface Ray and BabyTron to the 2K25 soundtrack.

MyTeam wise, we're getting pack themes like "high-flying players from the modern NBA, Hall of Fame wings with a knack for scoring, and a roster of sharpshooting guards", with a new crop of rare cards to earn as level and season rewards. Oh, and there are weird mascot and mummy costumes to earn as you level up your MyPlayer or WNBA player, as well as work your way through the Pro Pass.

If you're keen to know more, here's 2K's Courtside Report about the new season.