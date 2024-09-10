Skip to main content

NBA 2K25 point guard build

The right PG build to handle any challenge

An NBA 2K25 player standing in the middle of the court looking up at the net
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

A good NBA 2K25 point guard build is essential for supporting your team and facilitating scoring for your best shooting guards - or, in our case, yourself. We've put together a solid PG build that works effectively for newcomers and experienced players alike. This build has an emphasis on balance and also some extra offense so you can take advantage of scoring chances yourself.

NBA 2K25 point guard build

We’ve outlined a middle-of-the-road point guard build that skews slightly more toward offense and scoring. Moving the ball down the court is, ideally, what you want your point guard to be doing more often than not, and if you're controlling them, the ability to shoot like an SG makes matches a bit more fun for you. There are other ways to build a point guard, of course – one who dunks better than anyone else, for example, or one who plays just like Stephen Curry – but especially if you’re new to NBA 2K or its online play, this is a solid way to get started. You can tinker with it from there to see what might suit your playstyle or cover weaknesses in your team building.

Point Guard physicals

Our strength value is pretty low compared to some community builds out there at present. If you find it's too low for you, drop speed, mid-range, and three-point by a few points, and put those into strength instead.

Stat Value
Height 6'3
Weight 195lbs
Wingspan 6'5
Speed 85
Agility 82
Strength 35
Vertical 55

Point Guard finishing

This point guard is mobile and won't be doing much standing around, so feel free to ignore standing dunk. Most online play happens in the perimeter, so you're probably safe to ignore post control as well.

Stat Value
Close Shot 67
Driving Layup 80
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 25
Post Control 35

Point Guard shooting

Can't make good shots without good numbers.

Stat Value
Midrange 87
3-Point 92
Free Throw 91

Point Guard playmaking

You'll want to make sure ball handle gets proper attention, so you don't run into dribbling accidents.

Stat Value
Passing Accuracy 85
Ball Handle 93
Speed with Ball 90

Point Guard defense

We're being selective in which defense stats get attention, but if it's not working for you, feel free to bump up interior and block.

Stat Value
Interior Defense 28
Perimeter Defense 85
Steal 90
Block 30

Point Guard rebounding

We're not investing much in rebounding either, just enough to make a rebound somewhat possible if the opportunity arises. Don't fret much about increasing these numbers, either. Like in NBA 2K24, you need these stats in the 80s to make a good rebound effort, so a few extra points here and there won't make much difference.

Stat Value
Offensive Rebound 25
Defensive Rebound 40

Check out our up-do-date NBA 2K25 locker codes page for some freebies and our NBA 2K25 shooting guard build while you're here.

