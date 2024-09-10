A good NBA 2K25 point guard build is essential for supporting your team and facilitating scoring for your best shooting guards - or, in our case, yourself. We've put together a solid PG build that works effectively for newcomers and experienced players alike. This build has an emphasis on balance and also some extra offense so you can take advantage of scoring chances yourself.

NBA 2K25 point guard build

We’ve outlined a middle-of-the-road point guard build that skews slightly more toward offense and scoring. Moving the ball down the court is, ideally, what you want your point guard to be doing more often than not, and if you're controlling them, the ability to shoot like an SG makes matches a bit more fun for you. There are other ways to build a point guard, of course – one who dunks better than anyone else, for example, or one who plays just like Stephen Curry – but especially if you’re new to NBA 2K or its online play, this is a solid way to get started. You can tinker with it from there to see what might suit your playstyle or cover weaknesses in your team building.

Point Guard physicals

Our strength value is pretty low compared to some community builds out there at present. If you find it's too low for you, drop speed, mid-range, and three-point by a few points, and put those into strength instead.

Stat Value Height 6'3 Weight 195lbs Wingspan 6'5 Speed 85 Agility 82 Strength 35 Vertical 55

Point Guard finishing

This point guard is mobile and won't be doing much standing around, so feel free to ignore standing dunk. Most online play happens in the perimeter, so you're probably safe to ignore post control as well.

Stat Value Close Shot 67 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 25 Post Control 35

Point Guard shooting

Can't make good shots without good numbers.

Stat Value Midrange 87 3-Point 92 Free Throw 91

Point Guard playmaking

You'll want to make sure ball handle gets proper attention, so you don't run into dribbling accidents.

Stat Value Passing Accuracy 85 Ball Handle 93 Speed with Ball 90

Point Guard defense

We're being selective in which defense stats get attention, but if it's not working for you, feel free to bump up interior and block.

Stat Value Interior Defense 28 Perimeter Defense 85 Steal 90 Block 30

Point Guard rebounding

We're not investing much in rebounding either, just enough to make a rebound somewhat possible if the opportunity arises. Don't fret much about increasing these numbers, either. Like in NBA 2K24, you need these stats in the 80s to make a good rebound effort, so a few extra points here and there won't make much difference.

Stat Value Offensive Rebound 25 Defensive Rebound 40

