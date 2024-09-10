NBA 2K25 point guard build
The right PG build to handle any challenge
A good NBA 2K25 point guard build is essential for supporting your team and facilitating scoring for your best shooting guards - or, in our case, yourself. We've put together a solid PG build that works effectively for newcomers and experienced players alike. This build has an emphasis on balance and also some extra offense so you can take advantage of scoring chances yourself.
We’ve outlined a middle-of-the-road point guard build that skews slightly more toward offense and scoring. Moving the ball down the court is, ideally, what you want your point guard to be doing more often than not, and if you're controlling them, the ability to shoot like an SG makes matches a bit more fun for you. There are other ways to build a point guard, of course – one who dunks better than anyone else, for example, or one who plays just like Stephen Curry – but especially if you’re new to NBA 2K or its online play, this is a solid way to get started. You can tinker with it from there to see what might suit your playstyle or cover weaknesses in your team building.
Point Guard physicals
Our strength value is pretty low compared to some community builds out there at present. If you find it's too low for you, drop speed, mid-range, and three-point by a few points, and put those into strength instead.
|Stat
|Value
|Height
|6'3
|Weight
|195lbs
|Wingspan
|6'5
|Speed
|85
|Agility
|82
|Strength
|35
|Vertical
|55
Point Guard finishing
This point guard is mobile and won't be doing much standing around, so feel free to ignore standing dunk. Most online play happens in the perimeter, so you're probably safe to ignore post control as well.
|Stat
|Value
|Close Shot
|67
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Control
|35
Point Guard shooting
Can't make good shots without good numbers.
|Stat
|Value
|Midrange
|87
|3-Point
|92
|Free Throw
|91
Point Guard playmaking
You'll want to make sure ball handle gets proper attention, so you don't run into dribbling accidents.
|Stat
|Value
|Passing Accuracy
|85
|Ball Handle
|93
|Speed with Ball
|90
Point Guard defense
We're being selective in which defense stats get attention, but if it's not working for you, feel free to bump up interior and block.
|Stat
|Value
|Interior Defense
|28
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Steal
|90
|Block
|30
Point Guard rebounding
We're not investing much in rebounding either, just enough to make a rebound somewhat possible if the opportunity arises. Don't fret much about increasing these numbers, either. Like in NBA 2K24, you need these stats in the 80s to make a good rebound effort, so a few extra points here and there won't make much difference.
|Stat
|Value
|Offensive Rebound
|25
|Defensive Rebound
|40
